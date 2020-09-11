Mr. Ronnie (Jim) Shelton, 71, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Mr. Shelton was born May 25, 1949, in Pulaski. He was an Air Force veteran, an electrical engineer manager for Chrysler Public Electronics, a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club and a member of the National Studebaker Drivers Club. He is preceded in death by mother Bessie Alexander Shelton; parents-in-law, Flournoy and Margaret Leighton May; grandfather Kelley Alexander; grandmother Ruby Owens; sister Judy Shelton and sister-in-law Wilma Johnston.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Liberty Methodist Church.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Cheryl May Shelton of Rogersville, Ala.; sons, Jeffrey Johnston and wife Jessica of Knoxville, Bradley Johnston and wife Heather of Goldendale, Wash.; daughter Teresa Sartain and husband William Andrew of Rogersville, Ala.; and grandchildren, Adrie Johnston, Ryker Johnston, Ayla Johnston and Cameron Johnston.
