Ms. Rose Marie Jones, 82, of Minor Hill died Aug. 9, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Jones was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Pulaski. She was a member of Minor Hill Church of Christ and Librarian in Minor Hill. She also worked as an accountant at the Jackson Hospital for many years, was employed at the National Store, Kuhn’s 5 & 10 and also the Giles County Library. She loved books and enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls. She is preceded in death by parents, Riley and Catherine Jones.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Minor Hill Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her church family and several friends and cousins.
