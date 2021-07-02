Mr. Roy Edwin Fosnight, 92, of Bodenham died June 26, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Fosnight was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Fredonia, Kan. He was a retired United States Army veteran, retired Civil Service and a farmer. He is preceded in death by parents, Bertie Clair and Lucy Monola Steele Fosnight; and siblings, Maxine, Agnes, George, Lois and Roland.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Choates Creek Church with burial to follow in Choates Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Marian Fosnight at First National Bank in Pulaski.
Survivors include wife Marian Fosnight of Bodenham; son Roy Fosnight Jr. and wife Anita of Harvest, Ala.; daughters, Alice Chapman and husband Mike of Madison, Ala., Sheila Hargrove, Sandra Norwood, both of Bodenham; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.