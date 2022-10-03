Mr. Royce (Buck) Ingram, 90, of Pulaski died Oct. 2, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
MR. Ingram was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Pulaski. He owned and operated Pulaski Body Shop in Pulaski for many years. He loved riding horses in his free time. He was a longtime member of the Giles County Quail Hunters Association, a longtime coach for American Legion Post 60 baseball and a member of Cedar Grove UMC. He is preceded in death by parents, Edd and Gladys Ingram; wife Judy Barnes Ingram; and daughter Rosemary Ingram.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Debbie Eubanks officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Humane Association, c/o Ann Story, P.O. Box 237, Pulaski, TN 38478; or to the Giles County High School football or soccer programs.
Survivors include son Tommy Ingram and wife Sandy of Pulaski; daughter Tammy Ingram Mosley and husband Mark of Leoma; grandchildren, Chase Ingram, Taylor Ingram and wife Jessica, Sydney Ingram, Trenton Turner and wife Maryclair, Hope Jackson and husband Ben; eight great-grandchildren; brother Bill Joe Ingram of Pulaski; special friend Geneva Simpson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
