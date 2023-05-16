Mr. Royce (Buddy) Tucker Sr., 79, died May 12, 2023, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mr. Tucker was born April 11, 1944, in Pulaski and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Frito Lay after 37 years. He loved his guns and going hunting and loved being a papa to his grandboys. He was a man who always loved and helped anyone who needed it. After his retirement, he loved sitting outside under the shade tree. He is preceded in death by parents, David Leroy and Iva Mae Musgrove Tucker.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 58 years Linda Tucker of Ardmore, Tenn.; son Royce Tucker Jr. and wife Crystal of Ardmore, Tenn.; grandsons, Wesley Tucker, Walker Tucker; brothers, David L. Tucker Jr. and wife Shirley of Ardmore, Ala., Timmy D. Tucker of Elkton; sisters, Linda M. Daniel of Pulaski, Betty R. Moore and wife Thomas of Aspen Hill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
