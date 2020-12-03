Mr. Rubert Felton Smith, 84, of Pulaski died Dec. 1, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Smith was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Pulaski, and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He retired from Maremont Gabriel in 1998 and was a member of Elkton Baptist Church. He loved hunting, his flowers and working with cattle. He is preceded in death by parents, Archie Felton and Etta Ruby Campbell Smith; brothers, Thomas Smith, Charlie Will Smith; and sisters, Nellie Fralix and Cletus Smith.
Funeral services were Dec. 3 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Wendell Wilburn officiating. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 63 years Katie Smith of Pulaski; daughters, Norma Cozart of Murfreesboro, Judy Robertson and husband Carl of Lawrenceburg, Roslin Carlson and husband Andy of Jackson; son Ronald Smith and wife April of Winchester; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geneva Tosh of Pulaski, Edith Hopkins of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
