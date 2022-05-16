Mrs. Ruby Louise Hargrove Russell, 90, died May 14, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Russell was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Williamson County, and was a loving mother and grandmother to all her family. She was hard working, protective, a friend and a confidante to all her family. She was a fiercely independent, strong, Godly woman who cherished the time spent with her family. She loved to fish, was a wonderful cook, enjoyed gardening, mowing her lawn, and Tunica. She is preceded in death by husband Carl Johnny Russell; parents, Buford Lonzo and Cora E. Hargrove; grandchildren, Candy Hewitt Wright, Peyton Elijah Christopher Malone; several brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Jeannie Malone and husband David, Barbara Louise Melton, Cora Jean Annette Russell, all of Pulaski, Nancy Jane Lunk and husband Emanuel of Richland Center, Wisc.; sons, Johnny Wayne Russell of Montgomery, Ala., Carlton James Russell of Pulaski, William Ray (Billy) Russell and Myra Williams of Michie, Tenn., Raymond Neal Russell of West Haven, Conn., David Paul Russell and wife Donna of Elkmont, Ala.; sister-in-law Marie Hargrove of Pulaski; 31 grandchildren, approximately 100 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
