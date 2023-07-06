Mr. Russell Gilmore Tarpley, 94, died July 3, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Tarpley was born Aug. 6, 1928, and was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He lived a remarkable life filled with love, family and a passion for the outdoors. Over the course of his 65-year marriage, which began March 30, 1958, he and wife Marie Angus Tarpley shared countless cherished memories. They opened their hearts and home and adopted three children, and cared for one foster child. He will forever be remembered as a devoted father and was honored with the title of Father of the Year in 1968. His dedication and love for his family knew no bounds. A skilled entrepreneurial contractor for 54 years, he took great pride in his work. He was known for his craftsmanship and attention to detail. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and gardening, finding solace and joy in the beauty of nature. He especially loved sharing his passions with his grandkids and great-grandkids, creating lasting bonds and teaching them valuable life lessons. He is preceded in death by parents, Russell and Virgie Pinkleton Tarpley; sisters Mary Fox, Edith Porter; brother Tom Tarpley; and daughter-in-law Pamela Joy Tarpley.
Visitation will be Friday, July 7, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8. Burial will be in New Zion Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include wife Marie; sons, Gerald Wayne Tarpley, Scott Patrick Tarpley; daughter Shannon Larhea Porter and husband Donny; grandchildren, Tabatha Berry and husband Daniel, Misty Jones and husband Jeremy, Lauren Porter, Brittney Halbrooks and husband Ryan, Caytlin Porter; great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy and laughter: Skylar and wife Katheryn, Steven, Cayden, Shelby, Addison, Jayden, Braxton, Ella, Mackenzie, Kayla, Xander, Brelynn, Willow, Rowynn; and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.