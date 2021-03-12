Ms. Ruth Adams Donegan Glendenning, 87, of Arundel, Maine, died Jan. 31, 2021.
Ms. Glendenning was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Pulaski, and was the youngest of 11 children. She was feisty and lived life to the fullest, her way. Working two jobs, she went back to school and got her degree in “Therapeutic Recreation” at USM in 1981. She cherished her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, never missing a birthday or special occasion. She is preceded in death by parents, Ed and Halsie Willoughby Adams; and son James S. Donegan Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Danny R. Donegan and wife Susan, Roy L. Donegan; grandchildren, Danny R. Donegan Jr. and partner Katherine Ebersole, Kelly Capener, A.J. Roy Donegan, Joey Donegan; and great-grandchildren, Trevor Capener, Samuel Capener, Morgan Capener, Mikaela Capener, Jeremiah Capener, Desmond Donegan and Jaxen Donegan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.