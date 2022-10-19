Mrs. Ruth Carden Dunavant, 92, of Pulaski died Oct. 13, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Dunavant was born Feb. 25, 1930. She worked for 20 years at South Central Resources and was a member of the Baptist faith. She loved playing piano and listening to gospel music, and loved her family dearly. She is preceded in death by husband of 64 years Emmitt Dunavant; parents, Kirk and Mary Lou Sanders Carden; sisters, Margaret Parsons, Nell Odum; and brother John Harwood Carden.
Funeral services were Oct. 16 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, David Dunavant and wife Janice, Paul Dunavant and wife Brenda, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, James Robert Dunavant, Michael Paul Dunavant, Amanda Dunavant, Michael Dunavant, Wendy Watson; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and special caregivers and friends, Arlene Ray, Wanda Medley and Melinda Hodges.
