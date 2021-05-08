Mrs. Ruth (Betty) Elizabeth Porter, 81, of Onalaska, Texas, died May 3, 2021.
Mrs. Porter was born April 30, 1940. She is preceded in death by husband of 60 years Richard Lennon Porter and son Richard Lennon Porter Jr.
Memorial services will be held at her home church, Livingston First Church Nazarene, at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas, is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include brother Ray M. Gupton of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter Melinda Malone and husband Donnie of Pulaski; son Randolph L. Porter of Bolivar, Texas; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other beloved friends and family.
