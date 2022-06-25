Mrs. Ruth J. Abernathy, 85, died June 22, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Abernathy was born March 6, 1937, in Lake George, Colo., and was a good, hard-working woman with a fierce love for her family. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church and was retired from Fafnir Bearing in Pulaski. She lived in the Sumac community and played a very active role in the farm. She enjoyed driving her Kubota Mule through the holler with son Randy, checking cows and counting new calves. She will be greatly missed by all of us, and especially by her dog, Rusty. She is preceded in death by parents, Frank Lynn and Alice Marie Haggerty Jeffreys; husband Eddie Wendell Abernathy; sisters, Zoe Townsend, Mary Smith, Sue Miller; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Graveside services were June 25 at Maplewood Cemetery with Larry Thomas officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Zion Baptist Church building fund.
Survivors include son Randy Russell of Pulaski; brothers, Bill Jeffreys, Robert Jeffreys, Pete Jeffreys, Mike Jeffreys, all of Colorado; brother-in-law Smith Roland (Smitty) Townsend of Stella; sisters-in-law, Faye Reed, Kay McIntosh; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
