Ms. Sabrina Gail-Renee Bean, 25, died Oct. 8, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Ms. Bean was born May 1, 1996, in Pulaski. She loved taking care of her boys and doing crafts with them. She was a lover of animals. She is preceded in death by daughter Brittney Nicole Sheldon; father Brian Keith Bean; and grandparents, John Wallace and wife Sue and James Smith.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Robert Aaron Henson, Jayden M. McGlocklin, both of Pulaski; mother and stepfather, Charlotte and Johnny Johnson of Lawrenceburg; brother Brian Keith Bean Jr. of Pulaski; sisters, Sara Bean, Becca Bean, both of Pulaski; grandmother Patricia Emerson of Pulaski; stepdaughter Lakota Hitchcock of Pulaski; and life partner Terry McGlocklin Jr. of Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.