Mr. Samuel Brent Black, 42, of Prospect died Oct. 24, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Black was born Nov. 30, 1978, in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by parents, Samuel Joseph and Carole Brent Black; and nephew Caymen Slade Edwards.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 29, from 5-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Burial will follow in Gatlin Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Angela Black of Prospect; stepson Daniel Coffman of Elkmont, Ala.; daughter Sammie Black of Elkmont, Ala.; brother Christopher Black of Pulaski; sisters, Kim Jennings and Ricky Fernadez, Leigh Ann Whitworth and husband Mickey, all of Pulaski; several nieces and nephews; one great-niece and special fur babies.
To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Black as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.