Mr. Samuel Clint (Sam) Glossup, 93, of Ardmore, Ala., died July 30, 2022, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Mr. Glossup was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Pulaski. He had lived in Ardmore since 1968 and was of the Methodist faith. He had a love of his horses, training and racing them. He also loved his dog “Buddy” and walking in the park. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert Allen Glossup and Laura Lee Bailey Glossup; six brothers and a sister.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. in Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, Ala.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include wife Shirley Coggin Glossup of Ardmore, Ala.; sons, Sam Glossup Jr. and wife Sarah, Dale Anderson, both of Ardmore, Ala.; daughters, Ginger Blackwell of Ardmore, Ala., Sally Richardson and husband Rod of Huntsville, Ala.; brothers, Carl Glossup and wife Jean of Pulaski, Joe Glossup and wife Colleen of Florida; sisters, Glenda Simmons and husband Denton, Peggie Farrar, all of Pulaski; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
