Mr. Samuel Dale Johns, 63, of Pulaski died Feb. 11, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Johns was born Nov. 25, 1959, in Pulaski. He was a retired mixer for Mid-South Concrete. He is preceded in death by parents, William Dorsey and Lois Guthrie Johns; and brother Thriss Johns.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 16, from 1-6 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m.
Survivors include son Christopher Dale Johns and wife Crissinda of Pulaski; daughters, Jessie Johns of Goodspring, Kenzie Johns of Pulaski; brother Derris Johns and wife Vickie of Pulaski; sister Jane Currin and husband Mike of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Maddox Johns, Lila Johns, Hattie Johns and Kaizlynn Johns.
