Mrs. Sandi Bernice Fralix, 55, died June 29, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Fralix was born July 10, 1965, in Pulaski, and worked at Sunshine Cleaners. She is preceded in death by parents, Finnis and Bernice Elvira Rich Smith; and brothers, Tony Lee Smith, Jimmy Smith, Gwen Smith and Levoy (Ray Baby) Smith.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Terry Fralix of Pulaski; brother Roger Smith of Minor Hill; sisters, Phyllis Ward of Goodspring, Mary Bass of Pulaski; and sister-in-law Sharon Smith of Pulaski.
