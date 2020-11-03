Ms. Sandra Ann Watson, 71, of Pulaski died Nov. 2, 2020, at her home.
Ms. Watson was bornAug. 18, 1949, in Pulaski and was a loving mother and grandmother, and a friend to all. She was a retired Delphi/GM employee and a member of the Local 2195. She is preceded in death by son Cullen Brymer; grandson Bailey Brymer; mother Lenora Tate; life partner James Brymer; and ex-husband Charles Watson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Timmy Brymer of Lousiville, Ky.; daughter Crystal Brymer Watson of Pulaski; grandchildren, Beth Franklin and husband Jessie, Matthew Vernon, Amanda Brymer Hargrove, Robert Trey Parker, Kelsey Parker, Katie Watson, Murph Watson, Sheena Hartsfield and husband Nathan, Nick Dohle; brother Ray Birdsong and wife Cindy; and 14 great-grandchildren.
