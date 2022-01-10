Ms. Sandra Camille Tolson Hux, 67, of Pulaski died Jan. 6, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Lawrenceburg.
Ms. Hux was born Sept. 13, 1954. She had a special place in her heart for children, so much so that she was a foster parent and previously a labor and delivery nurse. She also loved animals, especially dogs, and often enjoyed riding horses. She enjoyed vacations at the beach, and above all, she loved her family. She is preceded in death by parents, James Edsel Tolson and Mary Elizabeth Reise Tolson; and brother James W. Tolson.
A celebration visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 16, from 1-4 p.m. at Ethridge First Baptist Church.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Ronald S. Hux, Michael G. Hux and wife Jessica, Riley Hux, Jason Hux; daughter Kelly M. Southall and husband Randy; brother Glen Tolson; sisters, Susan Throgmorton, Rita Watkins; grandchildren, Kara Johnson and husband Brandon, Kelsy Harell and husband David, Mary Jean Hux; and great-grandchildren, Bransen Johnson, Bexley Johnson and Kaizleigh Johnson.
