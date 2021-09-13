Mrs. Sandra Darlene Lee, 63, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Lee was born July 28, 1958, in Nashville, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a big animal lover who loved to rescue strays and care for them. She loved reading and cross-stitching. She is preceded in death by parents, Willard Kelton and Dorothy Marie Denning Bain; and brother Randall Bain.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m.
Survivors include husband Brent Lee of Pulaski; sons, Derek Lee and wife Taylor, Kelton Lee, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Christin Lee, Kenidee Lee, Savannah Lee; brothers, Lloyd Bain and wife Jo Ann of Wilmington, N.C., Royce Bain and wife Tricia of Douglasville, Ga.; sister Jenette Spears and husband Ken of Ridgetop, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
