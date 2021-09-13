Obit-Lee, Sandra Darlene

Mrs. Sandra Darlene Lee, 63, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.

Mrs. Lee was born July 28, 1958, in Nashville, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a big animal lover who loved to rescue strays and care for them. She loved reading and cross-stitching. She is preceded in death by parents, Willard Kelton and Dorothy Marie Denning Bain; and brother Randall Bain.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m.

Survivors include husband Brent Lee of Pulaski; sons, Derek Lee and wife Taylor, Kelton Lee, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Christin Lee, Kenidee Lee, Savannah Lee; brothers, Lloyd Bain and wife Jo Ann of Wilmington, N.C., Royce Bain and wife Tricia of Douglasville, Ga.; sister Jenette Spears and husband Ken of Ridgetop, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Thursday, September 16, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
Sep 16
Memorial Service
Thursday, September 16, 2021
6:00PM-6:30PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
