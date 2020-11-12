Ms. Sandra Elaine Whitworth Compton, 82, died Nov. 10, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Compton was born May 17, 1938, in Pulaski, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from Maramont Gabriel after 27 years. She loved jigsaw puzzles, word searches, game shows and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing card games with her sisters. She was an excellent cook, had a huge heart and loved to send cards to people to cheer them up. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people happy. She loved her family and made great sacrifices for them. She is preceded in death by parents, William Thomas and Della Mae Pierce Whitworth Sr.; sisters, Julia (JuJu) Whitworth, Betty Jean Hastings, Mary (Sister) Crabtree, Beverly Sue Woodard; brothers, Troy Whitworth, William Whitworth, Perry Whitworth; sisters-in law, Wynell Whitworth, Katherine Whitworth, Sue Whitworth.; brothers-in-law, Stokely Crabtree, Joe Taylor, Billy Hastings, Wayne White, Dempsey Holder; and nephew Joseph Anthony (Tony) Woodard.
Visitation wil be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Candice Compton of Dickson, Criselle Compton of Fayetteville, Crystal Bowers of Lewisburg; sisters, Faye Taylor of Pulaski, Rebecca Holder of Lawrenceburg; brother-in-law Joe Woodard of Lynnville; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
