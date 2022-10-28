Mrs. Sandra Gaines Minatra, 81, of Frankewing died Oct. 26, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Health and Rehab.
Sandra was born Feb. 1, 1941, in the Friendship Community. She was retired from Maremont Gabriel. She is preceded in death by parents, Herman and Lillian Taylor Gaines; husband of 29 years Wayne Minatra; and sister Barbara Green.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include son Ricky Beddingfield of Pulaski; sisters Genene Ulrich, Judy Looney, both of Pulaski; grandson Alan Beddingfield of Culleoka; and great-grandchildren, Gavin Beddingfield and Walker Beddingfield.
