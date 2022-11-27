Mrs. Sandra Kaye Crabtree, 67, died Nov. 23, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Crabtree was born Sept. 19, 1955, in Pulaski. She enjoyed visiting the smokey mountains and was always looking forward to her next trip. She also loved her Min-Pin dogs and enjoyed scrapbooking. She is preceded in death by husband Randy Crabtree and father Porter Glover.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include son Shane Newton and wife Sarah of Pulaski; mother Dorothy Glover of Prospect; brothers, Wayne Glover and wife Tina of Prospect, Tony Glover and wife Karla, Terry Glover and wife Cindy, all of Pulaski, Gary Glover and wife Michelle of Goodspring; half-sisters, Janie Butler and husband Johnny of Lexington, Ala., Patsy Wilbanks, Bonnie Dison, Linda Glover, all of Rogersville, Ala.; granddaughter Airiana Newton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
