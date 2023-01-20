Mrs. Sandra Kaye Greene Wells, 78, of Pulaski died Jan. 17, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Wells was born July 18, 1944, in Frankewing. She was a member of East Hill Church of Christ and Lynnville Church of Christ, and was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles Dalton and Willa Mae Holley Greene; and husband David C. Wells.
Funeral services were Jan. 19 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include son David Wells and wife Donna of Pulaski; daughter Rhonda Smith and husband Mark of Pulaski; brother Charles Greene and wife Cassie of Pulaski; sisters, Beverly Murrey, Kathy Young and husband Roy, all of Pulaski; and grandchildren, Dylan Smith and Marley Smith.
