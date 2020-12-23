Mrs. Sandra Lee Russell Stafford, 69, of Prospect died Dec. 18, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Stafford was born Aug. 8, 1951, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by parents, Willard Wilson (Jack) and Opal Higgins Russell; sisters, Joyce Davis, Faye Underwood; and brother Bud Russell.
Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Survivors include husband Bobby Wayne Stafford of Prospect; step-sons, Josh Stafford and wife Andrea of Prospect, Stacey Stafford and wife Angie of Little Rock, Ark.; grandchildren, Sadie, Stratton, Mahlon, Georgia; sister Dorothy Musgrove of Prospect; and brothers, Royce Russell and wife Vonda of Columbia and Donald Russell and wife Shirley of Pulaski.
