Mrs. Sandra (Sandy) Marie Rose, 82, of Fayetteville died April 8, 2021, at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital.
Mrs. Rose was born July 12, 1938, in West Chester, Ohio. She was retired from Wal-Mart and was a member of Taft First Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, George Robert and Rose Osner Walter; husband Jasper Charles Rose; brother Gene Walter; and grandson Russell Salustri.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David England officiating. Burial will follow in Gatlin Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Survivors include daughters, Deborah Northup and husband Mark of Greenville, S.C., Catherine Salustri of Okechobee, Fla., Joyce Carter and husband Wayne of Pulaski; sons, Charles (Bob) Rose and wife Robbie of Fayetteville, Michael Rose and wife Brenda of Hazel Green, Ala., Dennis Rose and wife Lisa of Fayetteville; sisters, Helen Rhodus of Hamilton, Ohio, Gerry Hoff and husband Leroy, Connie Hayes, Mary Straub and husband Brian, Jackie Mergo and husband Mark, all of Florida; brothers, Bob Walter and wife Gloria of Perrysburg, Ohio, Pail Walter and wife Teresa of Manchester; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
