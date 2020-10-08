Mrs. Sandra Paulette Toon, 67, died Oct. 6, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Toon was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Athens, Ala. She is preceded in death by parents, Willard Mathus Brown and Delya Dalton Ferrell West.
Visitation is today (Thursday) from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be tomorrow (Friday) at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband of 41 years James Toon of Goodspring; step-father R. B. West of Goodspring; sons, Kenneth Brown and wife Rachel of Mt. Pleasant, Brian Bassham and wife Cindy of Bunker Hill, Matt Bassham of Goodspring, Eddy Toon and wife Tracy of Elkmont, Ala.; daughter Tonya Toon of Athens, Ala.; brothers, Ted Brown, Jimmy Brown; step-brothers, Carl West, Tracy West; sister Priscilla Bell; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
