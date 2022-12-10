Mrs. Sandra Stanley, 68, of Prospect died Nov. 30, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Stanley was born June 15, 1954, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Hester McGlockin; son Blake Stanley; daughter Bridgett Michelle Kirkland; and sister Janet Kirby.
Funeral services were Dec. 3 at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Gatlin Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Nolen (Butch) Stanley Jr. of Prospect; grandsons, Caine Thigpen of Prospect, Shan Thigpen, Sutton Thigpen, Cooper Stanley, Nolen Tate Stanley, all of Ardmore, Ala.; brother Mike Campbell of Decatur, Ala.; sisters, Darlene Johnson, Vickie Griffin, both of Arkansas, Pat Beverly of Harvest, Ala., Shirley Clem of Athens, Ala.; and stepdaughter Shannon Corinti of Tampa, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.