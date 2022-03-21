Mrs. Sarah F. Marsh, 96, of Pulaski died March 1, 2022.
Mrs. Marsh was born June 1, 1925. She was employed by Kettering Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and, upon returning to Pulaski, at Meadowbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation and Genesco Shoe Factory. She was baptized at an early age, was a Mother of the church and the last surviving member of the Historic Landmark, The Original Church of God in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, William LeRoy and Katherine Young; husband of 46 years Johnny Davis Marsh; daughters, Barbara Ann Sloss, Delores Thomas and husband Malan; sisters, Mildred Cross, Nancy Mayberry, Georgia Piedro, Martha Gremillion, Virginia Shannon; and brothers, Hardin Young, LeRoy Young Jr., J.D. Young, Clyde Young, James Young Sr.
Funeral services were March 9 at the Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include beloved children, Brenda Foreman and husband Steve of Dayton, Ohio, Donna Marsh, Dennis Marsh, Donald Marsh, all of Pulaski, John Nathan Marsh and wife Sandra of Toney, Ala., Steve Marsh and wife Sheila of Harvest, Ala.; son-in-law Forest Sloss of Pulaski; siblings, Robert Young and wife Edith of Shelbyville, Zollie Brown of New Bern, N.C., Cornelia Smith of Tampa, Fla., Bernice Haynes of Nashville, Thomas E. Young and wife Carmella of Dayton, Ohio; sister-in-law Betty Jean Young of Killeen, Texas; and a host of cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.