Mrs. Sarah Lynn Burton, 71, died May 6, 2022, in Columbia.
Mrs. Burton was born May 31, 1950, in Lester, Ala., and was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She worked at Wal-mart as a sales associate for many years. She is preceded in death by husband Larry Burton; daughter Cassie Schobl; parents, Aubrey and Nina Forsythe; brothers, Aubrey Lee Forsythe, Archie Forsythe; and sister Martha Blackburn.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Rhonda Burton of Frankewing; grandchildren, Leo Schobl, Ciera Schobl; sisters, Faye Dorman of Ducktown, Nell Ruth Forsythe of Florida; cousins, Phyllis Smith, Vickie Lilley; and several other cousins, nieces and nephews.
