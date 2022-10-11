Ms. Scherrie Ann Townsend, 71, of Minor Hill died Oct. 2, 2022, at her residence.
Ms. Townsend was born Dec. 28, 1950, in Fayetteville. She was a Marine veteran. She worked as an LPN for more than 30 years. She enjoyed reading and watching her grandchildren play sports. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles Wayne and Willa Jo Taylor Dye; brother Skip Dye; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Anderson, Colby Anderson, William Dean Townsend; and nephew Eric Dye.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with James Jean officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Brandi White and husband Dewayne of Minor Hill, Stephanie White and husband Jim of Sioux City, Iowa; sons, Bill Townsend and wife Lindsey of Germany, Jamie Colvert and wife Michelle of Iowa, James Jean and wife Cindy of Madison, Ala.; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Leslie Johnson of Fayetteville; brothers, Jeff Dye and wife Jane, Britt Dye and wife Melody, all of Fayetteville, Pete Dye and wife Betty of Fayetteville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
