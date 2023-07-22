Mr. Shamus Omar Birdsong, 39, of Pulaski died July 16, 2023.
Mr. Birdsong was born Nov. 29, 1983, in Nashville and was a loving and devoted father, fiancé, son and uncle. He loved everyone and everyone loved him; he’d never met a stranger. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan whom always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed anything outdoors, whether it was mowing, landscaping or grilling for friends and family. He was always singing and dancing, and you could always find candy in his pocket. He was a caretaker for his mother and loved to help provide for her. Above all, he was a family man and loved his time with them. He is preceded in death by grandmother Bessie Mae Martin, grandfather Earnest Abernathy and uncle Brown H. Martin Jr.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m.
Survivors include mother Pamela Suzette Martin of Pulaski; father Dennis Abernathy of Pulaski; brother DiMayo Lamar Birdsong of Pulaski; son Shamar James Birdsong of Pulaski; fiancé Gabrielle Michelle Barnett of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
