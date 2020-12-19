Mrs. Shannon Dee Watkins, 55, died Dec. 15, 2020 at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Watkins was born Oct. 25, 1965, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked at Haney Realty and had a passion for real estate. She also had a degree in nutrition and loved hot rod cars. She is preceded in death by father Delano Folsom, grandmother Lela Folsom and brother Steve Grooms.
Funeral services were Dec. 18 at Bennet-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Polk Memorial Gardens in Mt. Pleasant with Kevin Wells officiating.
Survivors include husband Pete Watkins of Pulaski; daughter Brandi Creel and husband Daniel of Florence, Ala.; grandchildren, Cameron, Hunter, Sadie; mother Lou Folsom; mother Sharyn Wright of Georgia; and sister Kim Gresham of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.