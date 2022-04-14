Mrs. Shantaben Raojibhai Patel, 85, of Pulaski died April 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Patel was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Uganda, Africa, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She prepared great meals and loved to cook for others. In her spare time, she also enjoyed gardening and doing puzzles. She is preceded in death by husband Raojibhai Patel, daughter Manjulaben Patel, son Pradip Patel and grandson Punil Patel.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 16, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include brother Bachubhai C. Patel of Kent Sittingbourne, England; daughters, Kokila Patel and husband Rajendra of London, UK, Urmila (Umi) and husband Arvind of Houston, Texas; sons, Mayur Patel and wife Meena of Pulaski, Dharmendra (Dan) Patel and wife Ushma of Chicago; and many grandkids and great-grandkids.
