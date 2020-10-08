Mrs. Shari Lynn Garner, 59, died Oct. 2, 2020.
Mrs. Garner was born Aug. 5, 1961, in Pulaski. She was a Rescue Squad first responder, and a 9-1-1 emergency dispatcher. She is preceded in death by parents, Jeannett Harwell and Ronald Gilbert Roberts; and brother Jeffery Roberts.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon-1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Steve Garner of Pulaski and brother Ronald Roberts of Petersburg.
To plant a tree in memory of Shari Garner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.