Mrs. Sharon Arthur Blade, 73, died May 1, 2021.
Mrs. Blade was born Sept. 9, 1947. She is preceded in death by husband Hubert (Bud) Blade, father William (Buck) Arthur, mother Mildred Lurene Jordan Arthur, sister Betty Bates and nephew Toby Arthur.
Graveside services were May 4 at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Annette Turner of Columbia, Becky Clifft and husband Scott of Ethridge; brother Bill Arthur of Ardmore; brother-in-law Forrest Bates of Elkton; grandchildren, Lindsey Inman and husband Paul, Cody Staggs and wife Sara, Kelsey Rai Morrow, Zackery Morrow and wife Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Luke Inman, Rylan Inman, Saylor Inman, Cooper Staggs, Everett Staggs, Mack Staggs, Brinley Cummings, Jaston Morrow, Oakley Morrow; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and special friends, Teresa Rose, Mimi Fisher and Nita Kuhns.
