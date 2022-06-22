Mrs. Sharon Lynn Clifton, 62, of Giles County died June 21, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Clifton was born Aug. 19, 1959, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing and doing puzzle books, and loved her dogs. She is preceded in death by parents, Mitchell and Fannie Mae Butcher; sister Wanda Griggs and brother Kenneth Butcher.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Lawrenceburg.
Survivors include husband Michael Clifton of Lawrenceburg; daughter Amanda Bishop and husband Jamie of Lawrenceburg; son Jason Clifton and Mindy Crossland of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Justin Smith, Noah Bishop, Ethan Bishop; great-grandson Xander Bishop; aunt Sadie Butcher of Pulaski; sisters, Mary Long of Athens, Ala., Margarett Brooks and husband James, Nettie Higgins and husband James, Faye Bee, Linda Hollinsworth and husband James, Frances King and husband Fagan, all of Pulaski, Renee Stoltzfus and husband John of Bethel Springs; brother Tommy Butcher and wife Shirl of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
