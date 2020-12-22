Mrs. Sharon Lynn Newman, 74, of Elkton died Dec. 18, 2020.
Mrs. Newman was born Jan. 9, 1946. She was a 1964 graduate of Ardmore High School and a teacher in the Giles County School System for 30 Years. She was a member of Elkton Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Hermit Taft and Martha Elizabeth Pardue Simmons; husband George Newman Sr.; sister Jone Celeste Simmons Powers; and brothers-in-law, Robert Lee and Mellville Thomas Newman.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Bethany Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Ardmore Public Library, 25836 Main St., Ardmore, TN 38449; Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or Giles County Historical Society, P.O. Box 693, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son George Wynne Newman Jr. of Elkton; brothers-in-law, Glen R.C. Powers, Joseph McConnell Newman; sisters-in-law, Amanda Lucille Hall Newman, Billie Jean Carr Newman, Debra Kay Moore Newman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.