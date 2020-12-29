Mrs. Sharon Marie Welker-Wells, 66, of Lynnville died Dec. 24, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Welker-Wells was born Sept. 29, 1954, and was raised in Pontiac, Mich., growing up with three brothers. As a young girl, she loved being outdoors and was very independent. She graduated from Pontiac Northern High School in 1972, then served as an apprentice at a local hospital, where she worked with newborns and learned about osteopathic medicine. She met her husband and discovered her love for motorcycles and traveling; they went on the U.S. Tour with Harley Davidson and had gone just about everywhere. They moved to Lynnville in 1991, so that she could work at the GM plant in Spring Hill. She loved the outdoors and always wanted a cabin in the mountains. She was the type of person that would do anything for you if you asked and wouldn’t complain. She retired from General Motors in February of this year after working there for 30-plus years. She is preceded in death by husband Lewis (Tiny) Wells; parents, Vivian Ray and Marjorie Poole Welker; brother Edward Jake Welker; and father of her son Bobby Wayne Yokley.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Survivors include son Ben Yokley and Kourtney Mack of Lynnville; brothers, Kevin Welker and wife Christine, Mark Welker; nephews, Nick Welker, Jake Welker; sister-in law Kimberly Welker; niece Randy Welker; many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, all of Michigan; dog Jack and cat Mr. Pussy Cat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.