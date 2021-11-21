Mrs. Sharon Parsley Estes, 64, died Nov. 20, 2021, in Pulaski.
Mrs. Estes was born Feb. 13, 1957, in McMinnville, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved the Lord and spent her life serving him. She loved music and singing in the church. She was a majorette twirling a fire baton at Giles County High School. She made amazing crafts and loved horses. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Eugene and Christine Vickers Parsley; brother Michael Eugene Parsley; and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. James R. Vickers and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Parsley.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at New Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Brad Childress and Larry Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Survivors include husband Larry Ross Estes of Pulaski; sisters, Margaret Lyne Parsley, Debbie Rackley, both of Pulaski; sister-in-law Belinda Denton Parsley of Pulaski; aunts and uncles, Flow and Ken Mintey, Brenda and Clifford Parsley, Juanita Roller; adopted granddaughters, Erin and Abbi; all the other New Zion children, young and old; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
