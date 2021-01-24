Ms. Sharon Renee Willingham, 54, died Jan. 19, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Willingham was born Jan. 28, 1966, in Pulaski, and was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend. She was affectionately known as Sherry and touched the hearts of her loved ones in many ways. She was an employee of Murray Ohio Co. for several years, until the company closed its doors in 2007. She then earned a Bachelor of Science from Athens State University. She used the knowledge and skills she received from her studies at ASU to pursue a career as a customer service specialist until 2013. She enjoyed reading, cooking and watching movies with her loved ones. Her strength and her love will continue to live through us all. She was the daughter of Stella Louise Beets and Thomason Patterson.
Graveside services were Jan. 23 at Rocky Point Cemetery in Giles County.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include siblings, Tina Duke and husband Rudolph, James M. London, Darrell Beets and wife Lacole, Charmaine McNairy, Thomas Patterson Jr., Jonathan Patterson; stepfather Paul Beets; and nieces, Britney McCraw and husband Ellis, Christian London, Darrell T. Beets, James C. London, Jakari Beets, Briyana McCraw, Elliana McCraw and Karter London.
