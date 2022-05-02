Mrs. Sheila L. Johnson, 61, of Greenback, Tenn., died April 30, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center.
Mrs. Johnson was a former resident of Giles County for 25-plus years, and a loving mother, nana and sister. She was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by husband Bobby Johnson; daughter Shaydena Bonwell; parents, Clyde and Imogene Hunt Burris; and brother Billy Burris.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Walker officiating.
Survivors include daughter Kamesia Witt; son Jeremiah Johnson; grandchildren, Kendal Abernathy, Macasa Ballentine, Karmeja Turner, Crimson Bonwell; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Lisa Summers, Shirley Walker; brother Scott Burris; several nieces and nephews; and son-in-law Cameron Bonwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.