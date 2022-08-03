Mrs. Shelby Jean Garris Hobbs, 67, of Leoma died July 24, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Hobbs was born June 12, 1955, in Athens, Ala. She was a retired production worker at DAB Industries in Athens and a member of Leoma Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert Rolin and Emma Lucile Collins Garris; and husband Jerry Wayne Hobbs.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Survivors include son Dale Hobbs of Columbia; daughter Demetria Rigsby and husband Michael of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Riley Rigsby, Mason Rigsby; and several brothers and sisters.
