Mrs. Shelby Jean Patterson Reynolds, 67, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Mrs. Reynolds was born June 27, 1954. She accepted Christ at an early age, was a member of Anthony Hill MBC and later joined Old Mount Zion MBC where she served on the Usher Board. She graduated from Giles County High in 1972. She worked at Maremont/Arvin for 38 years and retired from Pulaski Wal-Mart after six years. She is preceded in death by parents, J. C. Patterson and Naomi Jones Patterson; brother J. C. Patterson Jr. and sister Evelyn Patterson.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Jake W. Reynolds; daughters, Shanda Brown and husband Sammy of Winchester, Shana Burrell and husband Cordell of Pulaski; sister Brenda K. Patterson of Minneapolis; brothers, Jacky Patterson and wife Yvonne, Terence Patterson, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Shaquale Brown, Sam Brown, both of Winchester, Avaiyah Reed of Pulaski; aunts, Clarissa Johnson, Georgia Jones, both of Pulaski, Gladys Jones of Chattanooga; uncles, Leroy Jones and wife Rose of Detroit, Cordell Braden of Pulaski; nephews, Kyle Samples of Minneapolis, Jacky Patterson Jr. of Athens, Ala.; niece Callisha Frazer of Athens, Ala.; stepdaughters, Shonda Christian and husband Ken, Veronica Brown, all of Murfreesboro, Kimberly Massey and husband Rex of Pulaski; stepsons, Jake C. Reynolds, Torey Reynolds, both of Murfreesboro, William Reynolds of Pulaski; adoptive sister Delphine Beasley; 14 step-grandchildren, 21 step-great grandchildren; a host of cousins and friends; and special friends, Sandra Gentry, Sherry Gentry, Elaine Currin, Ida Harney, Catherine Simington, Tammy King, Carla Helton, Evelyn Coffey, Fulvia Askins and Louvenia Britton.
