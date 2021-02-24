Mrs. Shelia Ann Gooch, 64, of Prospect died Feb. 17, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Gooch was born Dec. 24, 1956. She is preceded in death by father John Thomas Phillips.
Graveside services were Feb. 24 at Giles Memory Garden.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Gina Daly and husband David of Prospect; husband David Gooch of Prospect; daughter Felicia Gooch of Prospect; grandchildren Tala Gvozdas, Arabella Gvozdas, both of Prospect; sister Lynn Tredwell of Waynesboro; and half-sister Christie Jordan.
To plant a tree in memory of Shelia Gooch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.