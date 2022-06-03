Mrs. Sherry Gorman Sanderson, 62, of Pulaski died May 29, 2022.
Mrs. Sanderson was born June 30, 1959, in Magee, Miss., and was a cradle Catholic, raised in Jackson, Miss., and in 1988 made Pulaski her home. She dedicated her life to educating young minds. She was an educator for more than 30 years, and in 2013, gained her master’s in school counseling. Until her retirement in 2020, she served as a guidance counselor at Giles County High School, working tirelessly to make sure each one of her students met all graduation requirements and was prepared for the future. She was devoted to GCHS, to the Bobcats and helped coin the phrase “It’s a great day to be a bobcat!” All who knew her were sure her blood ran black and gold. When not at GCHS, she was either flawlessly planning an event or welcoming friends with her unwavering hospitality. Her children and their friends were well loved and always well fed. Her love for her children knew no bounds, and each of them knew how special they were to her. She instilled an indelible work ethic, strength and a caring heart into each of her children. Even children that weren’t her own were taken under her wing. They were given the same vibrant smile, the same solid advice and the same caring heart. She was known as Sher Sher to her family. She is preceded in death by parents, Mildred Ballard Gorman and James William Gorman; husband Charles David Sanderson; brother John Ballard Gorman; and grandparents, Charles Earl Ballard, Elaine Ryle Ballard, Joseph Henry Gorman, Lily Mae Merchant Gorman.
Visitation will be Friday, June 3, from 2-4 p.m. at the Church of the Messiah in Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. A reception will follow at the Giles Chamber on the Pulaski Square.
Memorial donations may be made to The John Ballard Gorman Foundation, 5446 River Thames Drive, Jackson, MS 39211; or the Giles County High School Guidance Department, 200 Sheila Frost Drive, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include children, Tarah Sanderson Holt and husband Jamie, Shelby Sanderson Rackley and husband Trey, all of Pulaski, Clay Sanderson and wife Kasie of Shelbyville, Christy Sanderson Pulley and husband Chad of Tega Cay, S.C.; sister Julie Gorman Levanway; brother-in-law Ronald Sanderson; grandchildren, Ruth Turner Holt, Mildred Griffin Holt, Charles Coy Sanderson, Meryn Olivia Pulley, Chase Sanders Pulley; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and countless friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.