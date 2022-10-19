Mrs. Shirley Ann Campaigne, 84, of Pulaski died Oct. 18, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Campaigne was born July 4, 1938, in Alabama, and was a United States Marine veteran. She retired from Hornbuckle Dental Lab and was amember of the Giles County Honor Guard. She is preceded in death by parents, Calvin C. and Blanche Meroney Freeman; husband Earl Campaigne; son Anthony Abdo; daughter Dianne Frydrych and sister Carolyn McLemore.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Honor Guard.
Survivors include son Pete Abdo and wife Tammy of Minor Hill; daughters, Catherine Victoria Runyan of Pulaski, Karen Coulombe and husband Terry of Mukilteo Wash.; grandchildren, Tiffany Abdo-Dearing, J.P. Frydrych, Brandon Runyan, Hunter Coulombe, Hayden Coulombe, Hudson Coulombe; and great-grandchild Kenzie Dearing.
