Mrs. Shirley Ann Wilburn, 85, of Lawrenceburg died Jan. 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Wilburn was a native of Lawrence County, retired from Salant & Salant, a homemaker and a member of Fall River United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Aubrey Allen and Elsie Mae Bassham Howell; husband Reford Shelon Wilburn; brother Glynn Ladelle Howell; and sister Frances Gail Nave.
Funeral services were Feb. 1 at Neal Funeral Home with Ray McDonald officiating. Burial was in Fall River Cemetery in Lawrence County.
Survivors include sons, Mike Wilburn and wife Sandra, Gary Wilburn and wife Becky, Mark Wilburn and wife Edie, all of Lawrenceburg; sister Shelby Jean Cox and husband Archie of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Jason Wilburn, Shalyn Williams, Jon Wilburn, Jill Luby, Wes Wilburn, Emilee Wilburn, Cole Wilburn, Kaleb Short, Zach Short, Lindsey Willis; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.