Mrs. Shirley Hargrove, 75, Nov. 30, 2021.
Mrs. Hargrove was born Aug. 13, 1946, and died after losing her battle to lung cancer. She will always be remembered as a woman with a heart of gold. She touched many lives with her big heart and kind ways. Her strong presence and helpful spirit were an inspiration to all who knew her. She worked hard to make her life the best example she could of a good and faithful Christian woman. She is preceded in death by parents, Stacey and Easter Tate.
Funeral services were Dec. 2 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ardmore.
Survivors include husband of more than 58 years Billy Hargrove of Pulaski; twin daughters, Melissa Hedgecoth and husband Ronnie of Petersburg, Teresa Slagle and husband Todd of Lawrenceburg; grandson Cody Gilliam and wife Kayla of Midland, Texas; granddaughters, Erin Ray and husband Jon of Lawrenceburg, Breylan Hedgecoth, Olivia Hedgecoth, both of Petersburg; great-grandchildren, Memphis Ray, Charli Ray, both of Lawrenceburg; brothers, Kenneth Tate and wife Patsy of Lawrenceburg, Wendell Tate and wife Brenda of Pulaski; sister Connie Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends.
