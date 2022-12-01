Ms. Shirley Ruth Pratt Johnson, 88, of Pulaski died Nov. 29, 2022.
Ms. Johnson was born Sept. 13, 1934. In her early years, she graduated from Bodenham High School and then worked at South Central Bell. She later worked for Gibson and Cardin Drugs, followed by Reeves Drug Store. She is preceded in death by parents, Malcolm and Viva Campbell Pratt.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include nieces, Sandra Campbell, Betty Campbell, Debbie Turner, all residing locally; and other nieces and nephews who reside in Indiana.
